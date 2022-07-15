Poor response to Covid-19 second booster dose in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 15): Only 19,034 individuals or 0.7 per cent of the total eligible population in Sarawak have received the second Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

The Health Ministry has advised individuals aged 60 and above and those who have underlying health problems to take the second Covid-19 booster dose, following the rise of the Omicron BA.5 variant.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, 55.8 per cent or more than 1.57 million individuals across the state have been administered the first booster dose.

Over 2.4 million individuals or 85.2 per cent of the total population in Sarawak have been fully immunised against the virus.

Nationally, a total of 192,860 individuals or 0.6 per cent of the total eligible population have been given the second booster dose.

Over 16.16 million or 49.5 per cent of the total population nationwide have received the first booster dose, while the country’s fully vaccinated population stood at 83.8 per cent or more than 27.35 million individuals.

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has said the Health Ministry is looking into recommendations of a second booster dose for individuals aged below 60 who have no health problems.

He said a request to the Technical Working Group has been made to lower the age of the second booster dose to 50, to allow more individuals to receive the booster shot.

Meanwhile, Malaysia breached the 4,000-mark of new Covid-19 cases again yesterday, with 4,098 infections recorded.

The last time the country saw over 4,000 daily cases was on July 7 with 4,020.

As of yesterday, the country has recorded 4,608,768 cases in total, while the number of active cases stood at 38,913.

In Sarawak, the number of new daily cases have remained at two digits since July 10.

The state recorded 47 new infections on July 10, followed by 30 new cases on July 11, 49 new cases on July 12, 56 new cases on July 13, and 43 new cases yesterday.

Sarawak has recorded 308,557 infections, with 393 active cases as of yesterday.

Yesterday, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak stood at 51.4 per cent.

This was the fourth lowest in the country and also below the national rate of 61.7 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national level included Perak (60 per cent), Terengganu (57.1 per cent), Labuan (57.1 per cent), Melaka (52.4 per cent), Penang (42.4 per cent), and Pahang (32.5 per cent).

Perlis had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 21.1 per cent.