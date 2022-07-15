Postponement, not ban, says Indonesia Consulate General on its workers’ placement in M’sia

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu today clarified that the Indonesia government is not banning the placement of Indonesian workers in Malaysia.

Consul General Rafail Walangitan explained that this has been reported wrongly by the media.

“The government of Indonesia has decided to temporarily postpone the placement of Indonesian workers for all sectors, while pending the clarification from the Human Resource Minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan,” he said at the consulate’s building near here.

He stressed that the republic is not banning the import of workers from Indonesia as reported.

He explained that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entitled ‘Employment and Protection of Domestic Migrant Workers in Malaysia’ was signed between the Indonesia and Malaysia governments on April 1, 2022.

“Based on the MoU in April, we agreed to send workers on condition that the ‘One Channel System’ was followed,” Rafail said.

He added however that instead of using the ‘One Channel System’, other data input systems continued to be in usage.

He stated that the ‘Maid Online System’ continued to be used in Malaysia.

“Until now, the Maid Online System continues to be used …this system is not in the memorandum,” he said.

He said that the Maid Online System does not allow any monitoring from the Indonesia’s embassy and reiterated that the reason why the One Channel System was created was to protect Indonesians who are working in Malaysia.

Rafail explained that until the clarification is made and the One Channel System is implemented, the import of workers from Indonesia to Malaysia will be halted.

Nevertheless, he assured that job orders for workers from Indonesia that had already been approved will be allowed into the country.

Meanwhile, vice president of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Andrew Liew Sui Fatt said that he hoped that with the clarification from the Republic of Indonesia Consulate General in Sabah, investors will be confident to come to Sabah.

“We hope that this will clear the confusion that has arisen,” he said.

He urged the relevant agencies not to make confusing statements as it scares away investors.