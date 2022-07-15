Sabah lose narrowly to JDT at home

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): Sabah FC were left disappointed as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) secured a hard-earned 2-1 Super League win at a packed Likas Stadium on Friday night.

Fernando Martin Forestieri was the toast of the visiting team as he scored in each half, including the stoppage time winner, to send JDT four points clear at the top of the league.

The teams went into the top-of-the-table-clash trying to gain advantage for the league leadership and it was JDT who showed much intent from the start.

JDT in fact could have gone four-up inside 15 minutes of play but for poor finishing and good goalkeeping from Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

The missed chances proved costly when Park Tae Su put Sabah ahead against the run of play in the 19th minute to send the over 20,000 fans into frenzy.

The South Korean midfielder chested a Jose Embalo’s cross before sending a stiff grounder to beat goalkeeper Mohd Faizal Marlias.

The lead lasted only seven minutes as some slack defending allowed Forestieri to slot home from inside the box after a neat pass from the impressive Mohd Afiq Fazail.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee was forced to make a tactical change almost immediately, bringing in Rawilson Batuil for the attacking-minded Tommy Mawat Bada down the left flank.

The move was spot on as Rawilson managed to neutralise the penetrating runs from Mohd Afiq, although JDT continued to dominate with their slick passing game.

JDT extended their domination of the game when the second half resumed but without much success in front of goal.

The Rhinos on the other hand needed to be at their best defensively and for much of the second 45 minutes, they managed to do just that although Khairul was forced into making a save at point blank from a Fernando Rodriguez Ortega’s header.

As the match seemed to end in a draw, JDT were awarded a free-kick just outside the box in the added on time and Forestieri’s curled effort squirmed under the body of Khairul and into the net for the winner.

With the victory, leaders JDT moved to 26 points while Sabah remained on 22 points in second place.