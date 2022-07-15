Sabah to support Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): The Sabah State Cabinet has agreed to support the 2022 Bill to control tobacco and smoking products to be tabled in Parliament.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that this includes implementing prohibition on the sales, purchase and ownership of tobacco products and tobacco replacement products among the Generational End Game (GEG).

Shahelmey explained that the bill was important to reduce the smoking culture in the community.

He added that this will also protect and avoid smoking addiction among the younger generation.

“As the State Health Exco, I have taken the paper to announce the effort to table the bill in the cabinet meeting,” he said.

“Sabah State Cabinet has agreed to support the tabling of the bill in Parliament,” he said.

“This is in line with the country’s aspiration to create GEG.

“Sabah government will also take part to realize the aspiration to raise the quality of health of Sabahans,” he said in a statement on Friday.

For the record, GEG are the younger generation born between 2025 and onwards.

The proposal paper on the Control of Tobacco products and Smoking Act 2022 was tabled in the Sabah cabinet meeting on July 13, 2022.

On Thursday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Cabinet had approved the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill.

He said the bill would go before the Parliament for debate in the upcoming session, which starts next Monday.

The proposed Tobacco and Smoking Control law contains clauses to prohibit the sale of cigarettes, tobacco and vape products to anyone born after 2005.

Once the law is passed, Malaysia will be the first country in the world to enact a tobacco generational endgame legislation.