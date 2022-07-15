Sarawak plans to assist B40, M40 groups own houses

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 15): The Sarawak government will announce several more measures in the near future to assist the B40 and M40 groups in the state to own houses, especially with property prices now on the rise.

State Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said these programmes were still at the final stage of evaluation by the ministry before they could be listed with other aid programmes that had been announced previously.

“They (the new programmes) will be announced soon. The Sarawak government understands what the people are facing following the rise in property prices and is taking steps to ease the burden of the needy,” he said at a media conference after launching the Health Ministry Medical Device Authority (MDA) Endemic Phase Control Tour Programme here today.

He said the Sarawak government had previously implemented the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme of up to RM10,000 to help young couples in the B40 and M10 categories in the state to purchase their first homes.

“Secondly, we have a People’s Housing Programme where we will rent out houses (provided by the Sarawak government) at an affordable rate and priority will be given to the homeless or squatters,” he added. – Bernama