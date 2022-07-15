Search for toddler missing for a week called off

BEAUFORT (July 15): The search for 18-month-old Jude Angel Jeremy has been called off after close to one week of operation without any positive sign of the toddler.

Beaufort fire and rescue station chief Mohammad Hasbullah Nenggok said the decision was made by both the department and the police.

Mohammad Hasbullah said although the search and rescue operation had been called off, the search and rescue team will continue to work closely with the girl’s family and villagers for any new lead.

“We will be on standby and will immediately resume the search and rescue operation (SAR) if we obtain any new information of baby Jude,” he said on Friday, adding that the department will continue to be in touch with the girl’s family members.

Mohammad Hasbullah added that the SAR had covered a total distance of two kilometers from the family’s home at Kampung Batu 66, involving the Fire and Rescue Department, the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force and villagers.

Jude Angel Jeremy was reported missing around 8.30am on July 9.

It was learned that the girl’s parents were trading at Tamu Beaufort and she was taken care of by her grandmother.

The child’s grandmother noticed the house door was ajar and the girl was missing.

Jude Angel was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue pants.

Thirty-four children reported missing in Sabah since 2014 have not been found. They comprise 28 girls and six boys.