Sibu fishmonger loses RM69,700 to Macau scam

SIBU (July 15): A fishmonger here lost RM69,700 after falling victim to a Macau scam recently.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim wanted to borrow RM60,000 from a person purporting to be a money lender’s agent on a social media platform.

“The victim was asked to make some payments for loan processing matters such as banking documents, registration, processing fee, and tax payment.

“The victim ended up making a total payment of RM69,700 to eight different bank accounts in 13 transactions between June 22, 2022 and July 8, 2022,” he said.

Zulkipli said the victim was promised a refund once the loan was approved.

However, after the victim made the payments, the loan agent could no longer be contacted.

This prompted the fishmonger to finally lodge a police report on July 14.

Zulkipli urged members of the public to check with their respective banks and make enquiries if they have doubts to avoid being cheated.

For any advice or further information, members of the public can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559 or 03-26101599, or send a mule check application to http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my.

Alternatively, follow the CyberCrimeAlertRMP or JSJKPDRM on Facebook.