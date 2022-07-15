Sibu Int’l BASE Jump makes comeback Sept 15-17

SIBU (July 15): The crowd puller Sibu International BASE Jump is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, and will be held from Sept 15 to 17 at Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng in a statement said several overseas and local jumpers have confirmed their participation in the coming 12th edition of Sibu International BASE Jump.

“The overall total number of jumpers will be made available during the press conference scheduled on Sept 14,” said Wong, the organising chairman for the event and who heads the Divisional Tourism Task Group (DTTG) Sibu.

The three-day event is organised by DTTG Sibu with various strategic partners comprising the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry, Wisma Sanyan and Ababil Base Jump Club as technical advisor, he informed.

Among the agencies involved are Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM), RH Hotel, Sibu Divisional Health Office, Sibu Hospital, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Public Works Department, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Moma Water and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

He also mentioned that registration can be made through the website www.sibuinternationalbasejump.com before Sept 14.

Towards this end, Wong hoped that this event can help to promote Sibu as among the locations for extreme sports.

“To excite tourism in Sibu as well as to introduce Sibu as a town full of culture, customs, food and historical places,” he said.

For the record, jumpers will leap from Sarawak’s tallest building – the 126-metre Wisma Sanyan here.

BASE stands for four categories of fixed objects from which a person can jump off – Buildings, Antennae, Spans (bridges) and Earth (cliffs).