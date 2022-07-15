Smuggled cigarettes, liquor seized at Gala City

KUCHING (July 15): Cigarettes and bottles of liquor worth RM240,000 were seized by the General Operations Force at a premises in Gala City around 9.30am today.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the contrabands are believed to be without import duty and the case is currently being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of Customs Act 1967.

“During the raid, a male suspect around 26 years old was arrested and is currently under remand for investigations under Section 116C of the Customs Act 1967,” said Ahsmon.

He added that the cigarettes of different brands were found inside 30 boxes which contained 1,500 cartons while the liquor bottles were kept inside 135 boxes.

“Similar operations will be carried out from time to time to eradicate smuggling activities,” said Ahsmon.