Tiang: Sarawak may supply Covid-19 self-test kits through rural health clinics

KUCHING (July 15): The state government will look into using government clinics in rural areas to supply Covid-19 self-test kits, said Michael Tiang.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister said this is being considered to ensure sufficient supply and access.

“We will look into the possibility to use our Klinik Kesihatan channel to supply (Covid-19 self-test kits) if they do not have private pharmacy outlets in their area,” he said after launching the Medical Devices Regulatory Endemic Phase roadshow at the Sarawak Heart Centre today.

“I have to remind the public to use Medical Device Authority (MDA) certified test kits, which is very important. Don’t get something cheaper but it’s not to their benefit or safety.”

On the different pricing of Covid-19 self-test kits in urban and rural areas, he said the higher prices were due to logistics costs.

“We know that this not healthy for fellow Sarawakians. I myself chair the public health committee so we’re going to meet soon and discuss on this matter, so that rural Sarawakians have equal access to these test kits and not be discriminated by higher cost,” he said.

Earlier, Tiang said the MDA played a great role during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic by conducting technical assessments of medical devices, before allowing them to hit the shelves.

He said this included Covid-19 test kits and other critical devices used to curb the spread of the disease.

“This was the starting point of MDA gaining public recognition as an agency under the Health Ministry formed under the Medical Devices Authority Act 2012 (Act 783) to implement and enforcing regulatory framework medical device under the Medical Devices Authority Act 2012 (Act 737),” he said.

Tiang explained that the main objective of Act was to handle health and public health issues related to medical devices, and monitoring the medical devices trade and industry.

Medical devices including various products to treat and diagnose diseases, from basic products like examination gloves to implanted products like artificial heart valves, as well as high-tech machines like CT scanners and others, are all regulated by MDA, he said.

“I want to urge all government and private agencies, government-linked companies, institute of higher learning, and the public to come together to support MDA’s efforts so that Malaysians know and choose only registered medical devices to ensure their safety and effectiveness of the medical devices used so that they don’t endanger themselves, family, or community,” added Tiang.

MDA policy, international affairs and industry facilitation division director Salbiah Yaakop said that the authority faced many challenges during the pandemic with the multiple movement control orders.

She said MDA is now strengthening pre-marketing of medical devices which is the medical device establishment licence registration, and post market activity and regulation to increase safety and consumer confidence.

“MDA would like to announce that the Medical Device Centralised Reporting System of MedCReSt is ready for use by the industry or establishment side.

“This system is developed to make it easy for the establishment to report any safety and performance issue, and steps taken to overcome the issues to the authorities and Health Ministry Malaysia,” she added.