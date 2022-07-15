Varsity group reaches out to old folks at RSK Kuching

KUCHING (July 15): The residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) here were treated to some goodies and entertainment during the ‘Home Sweet Home’ programme run by a group from MAHSA University Bandar Saujana Putra Selangor Campus this morning.

According to lecturer Mazlina Muhamad, the programme represents the core general studies subject made compulsory by the Ministry of Education for every student of institution of higher learning (IPT) across all levels.

However, she also pointed out that for this current batch of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from her Faculty of Business, Hospitality, Accounting and Finance, they received the opportunity to handle this community work in Sarawak, where the target group was the senior citizens residing at RSK Kuching here.

“I have been supervising this programme for seven years now, and this is the first time it is being run outside Peninsular Malaysia.

“This group comprises 14 students from my faculty, led by Logan Luta.

“Personally, I have always admired Sarawak for its culture and diversity.

“It really pleases me to see that my students have gone all out in highlighting the identity of Sarawak, as can be seen from our specially-designed T-shirts today.

“We’re being introduced directly to Sarawak culture, and this is exciting,” she told The Borneo Post when met prior to the opening ceremony in RSK Kuching at Jalan Kuching-Serian near here.

More on the university’s community programme, Mazlina said the key objective was to instil in the students the people’s skills, especially in the aspects of leadership, communications, as well as good moral conduct and ethics, through all the interactive activities organised and run by them.

“For this ‘Sarawak edition’, we have received strong support from the Welfare Department (JKM) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ),” she added.

Meanwhile in her opening remarks, RSK Kuching principal Sharifah Ranimah Wan Hashim represented JKM Sarawak in expressing thanks to MAHSA University for choosing the old folks’ home as the venue for this community project.

“We’re honoured that you have travelled all the way from Selangor, just to spend quality time with our residents here.

“You’ve done more than just hosting this event for them; you’ve made them very happy with your company and your contributions.

“It makes us very happy that you also share the concern for our senior citizens, who have contributed, sacrificed and fought hard to ensure that we could enjoy the lives that we live today.

“The onus is upon all of us to love, appreciate and protect our senior citizens,” she said.

Apart from presentation of contributions to the residents of RSK Kuching, other activities run under the ‘Home Sweet Home’ programme included a clean-up party involving all the volunteers, and also the planting of fruit trees conducted by Sharifah Ranimah dan Mazlina.

Also present were RSK Kuching Board of Visitors chairperson Datin Alice Livan Egang, and JPJ Serian officer Rowena Senin who is also the secretary of JPJ Kuching-Samarahan Club.