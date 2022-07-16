Abg Jo: S’wak to provide anti-drug agency with narcotics sniffer dogs

KUCHING (July 16): Sarawak will provide sniffer dogs to the state National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) as part of its wide range of policies to fight against drug, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government was committed to helping the relevant agencies eliminate drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Sarawak.

“One of the ways to help is to give them detection dogs. We hope the police will help the train the dogs. We will buy the dogs and put them in certain places to detect the flow of drugs,” he said at the National Anti-Drug Commemoration ceremony in Gedong today.

Abang Johari added the state government had also bought the digital device to scan the bags of travellers entering Sarawak at the airports.

“These are some of our ways to help the relevant agencies combat drugs in a structured manner.

“If we can implement this with all the relevant agencies, Sarawak can become clean from drugs. But we must all work together for a common goal,” he said.

Earlier during the ceremony, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said while drug abuse cases in Sarawak were among the lowest in the country, the state cannot be complacent.

He cautioned if drug abuse and drug trafficking were not tackled properly, it would continue spreading and haunting the community.

“We must continue to fight against drug abuse so our state and community will be clean from drug problems,” Abdul Karim stressed.

He said it was the state government’s hope that every district in Sarawak is clean of drugs and expressed his gratitude to all the relevant agencies for what they have done to eliminate drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

“I am proud of the relevant agencies which always strive to eradicate or reduce the drug menace in Sarawak.

“That is why when we look at the drug abuse index in Sarawak, although there are cases recorded, it is among the lowest in the country,” he said