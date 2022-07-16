Club comes to aid of Uma Sambop fire victims

MIRI (July 16): The Welfare Club of Department of Labour (JTK) Bakun contributed food aid to Uma Sambop longhouse folk at Long Semutut yesterday, whose longhouse was destroyed in a fire on July 12.

The food aid was jointly contributed by JTK Bakun’s social and welfare club, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations and public agencies.

The club’s chairman Edwin Eddy Eddy, who handed the aid to the head of the longhouse Matu Lian at Uma Sambop Belaga Multipurpose Hall’s collection centre, said JTK was concerned for the welfare of the affected residents and hoped that the gesture could temporarily ease their burden.

“A corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme such as this is with the hope to be the leading example to other social and welfare clubs to join hands and reach out to help those in need,” said Edwin.

He thanked the agencies that joined hands in the effort to reach out to the folks.

Matu Lian who received the aid on behalf of the longhouse folks thanked the government agency for caring for their welfare and said the emotional support had helped them.