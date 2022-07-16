Cops seize cigarettes worth over RM800,000 in Kota Samarahan raid

KUCHING (July 16): Cigarettes worth RM826,476 were seized by the General Operations Force (GOP) during a raid on a premises at Taman Midway Crescent in Kota Samarahan at around 11am Friday.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said some of the confiscated contraband were found stashed in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) and a home upon further inspection by the police.

He added that the police have detained three local men as suspects involved with the case.

The trio are remanded for three days to assist in the investigation as the contraband seized is believed to be without any import stamp duty.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of Customs Act 1967, where if convicted, punishable to a fine of not exceeding twice the value of the confiscated goods or ten thousand ringgit, whichever is greater,” he said in a press statement.