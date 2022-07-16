CovidNow: M’sia records 5,230 cases on Friday, highest since late April

KUCHING (July 16): Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases breached the 5,000-mark yesterday with 5,230 cases, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

This was the highest daily cases since late April this year.

To date, Malaysia recorded a total of 4,613,998 Covid-19 infections.

As of yesterday, the country still had 41,208 active cases.

This week, the 18-29 age group made up 26.2 per cent of cases nationwide, followed by the 30-39 age group (25 per cent), the 40-49 age group (15.9 per cent), the 50-59 age group (8.9 per cent) and the 12-17 age group (6.6 per cent).

In Sarawak, 68 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the state’s cumulative total infections to 308,625.

As of yesterday, the state still had 410 active cases.

This week, the 40-49 age group contributed 20.3 per cent of the cases in Sarawak, followed by the 30-39 age group (19.1 per cent), the 18-29 age group (14.9 per cent), the 50-59 age group (10.6 per cent) and the 60-69 age group (9.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients was 54.3 per cent yesterday.

This was below the national rate of 60.4 per cent, and the sixth lowest in the country.

Other states and territories that also recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate were Putrajaya (55 per cent), Melaka (51.2 per cent), Penang (48.5 per cent), Labuan (42.9 per cent), Pahang (33.3 per cent) and Perlis (26.3 per cent).