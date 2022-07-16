Dr Rundi: S’wak gov’t to take proactive steps to up food security

BINTULU (July 16): The Sarawak government will take proactive steps to address issues of food security hopefully by 2030, said Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the state’s padi production currently meets 38 per cent of domestic needs while beef production caters to 14 per cent of domestic demand.

“The state government has come up with a long term plan to increase padi production to initially meet 60 per cent of the state’s need,” said the Kemena assemblyman after presenting Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants at the Bintulu Divisional Agriculture Office here yesterday.

MRP grants totaling RM200,660 were handed over to 20 village security and development committees (JKKK); women bureaus and youth organisations in Kemena.

Elaborating on beef and dairy cattle farming, he said that the government would work together with the private sector to develop the industry on suitable plots of land.

“I understand the problems faced by medium and small scale farmers due to costly fertilizers. Rest assured, the government is still looking for the best solution to mitigate the problem,” he said.

Also present were a political secretary to the Premier, Victor Temenggong Angang and advisor to Longhouse Headmen Association Suai-Niah Area, Boniface Bada @ Bada Enjah.