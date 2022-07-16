Dr Sim: Poor performing contractors, your days are numbered

KUCHING (July 16): Information will be shared internally among different Sarawak state agencies on poor-performing contractors, says Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“We will share all the information internally so that different agencies would know who are the ‘bad’ contractors not performing up to standard, while always giving opportunities to good contractors.

“We do not accept sub-standard work, so do the public. We will set up this data sharing, not just for grass cutting services but for other works so that when one agency reported them, all other agencies will know,” he told a press conference after witnessing the oath-taking ceremony of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor, deputy mayor and councillors today.

Earlier, mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said contractors who did not perform up to the council’s standard would be given warning thrice before being terminated.

“We have received many complaints this year about grass cutting services. We apologise for the matter but we will do our best to improve the overall situation. At the moment we are trying to get all the contractors to get the job done.

“We have 18 zones and 12 contractors. Why so many contractors? Because after two years of the pandemic we have to distribute the job to more contractors to benefit more people. Unfortunately, some of the works are not up to our standard,” he said.

Wee said seven contractors had been issued with warning letters following their sub-standard performances.

“This includes the second warning for two contractors. After the third one they will be out from the job. We will terminate their service after the third warning letter and they will be blacklisted.

“They will not be allowed to take part in the council’s projects for a few years,” he added.

Wee also hoped that elected representatives under their jurisdiction would inform the council whenever they wanted to implement projects for the people in their areas.

“If you want to do any infrastructure (projects), please contact the council because you need to get the specifications from us.

“Don’t just go ahead and do it. At the end of the day, you will be passing back the maintenance to the council and if it’s not built to our standard, how are we to comply with the maintenance part?

“Let us know and we will give you the specifications. Let us work together,” he said.