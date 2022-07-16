Hajiji: Govt will continue emphasis on human capital devt

TUARAN (July 16): The State Government will continue to emphasise on the development of human capital, especially the youths in its agenda to spur the development of Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Apart from focusing on the main sectors of the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) in stimulating growth and economic recovery of the state, Hajiji said the State Government also emphasised the second thrust of the SMJ Roadmap, namely “Human Capital Development” and “People’s Prosperity”.

Based on data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia for 2022, Hajiji said that Sabah recorded more than 50 per cent youth population aged 15 to 40 years in 2020.

“The youths are an important generation in driving development in the future, they will not be left out.

“The State Government has prepared various programs based on current demands and future challenges, among them has allocated RM95.89 million to the Sabah Ministry of Youth and Sports in the 2022 state budget, to implement various youth development initiatives, especially in skills upgrading and retraining programs.

“Our focus is on employee marketability and job talent matching to produce competitive youths. This is one of the government’s efforts to realize the aspirations of youths who want to contribute to the development of human capital, economy and social well-being in Sabah”, he said at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Day 2022 in Tuaran town field on Saturday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Ismail Sabri Yaakub officiated the celebration.

Also present were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and the Sabah State Cabinet.

During his speech, Hajiji also said the government has agreed to allocate RM10 million to introduce a new initiative namely the Sabah Youth Entrepreneur Jaya Scheme (SYABAS) as an answer to the suggestions from groups of young people who wanted to start a business.

The initiative involves assistance to youth entrepreneurs to rehabilitate businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and also assistance in starting a business.

“Besides that, the government also provides a platform for the younger generation to voice their ideas through the Sabah Student Consultative Council (MPPS). I myself attended an idea sharing session and listened to the voices of young people through MPPS last May.

“MPPS is also a joint initiative of IKRAR, the Office of the Minister of Special Duties and Sabah Youth Council. I see this platform as the best medium for young people to plan the future of the state with the government,” he added.

Hajiji also said he wants to see young people more innovative, ‘think outside the box’ and use new approaches in the way they work and think.

“Youths need to be more prominent, dynamic and proactive and aspire to transcend local boundaries. Explore opportunities, expand your skills, cultivate creativity and think critically. All these are among the skills needed to be an efficient and resilient generation.

“Hopefully, all youths will continue to stand out as competitive youths and be able to contribute to the success of the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap. The government will also always recognize the contributions, achievements, efforts and voices of all youths,” he concluded.

More than 5,000 youths gathered to celebrate the event.