Hospital to investigate stroke patient allegedly made to wait 12 hours

MIRI (July 16): Miri Hospital will investigate the case of a stroke patient who was allegedly forced to wait for nearly 12 hours to be warded and attended by doctors.

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong told The Borneo Post yesterday that before the hospital management can investigate the case, a complaint must be filed with Sistem Pengurusan Aduan Agensi Awam (SisPAA).

“Once the official complaint is filed into the system, an investigation will be launched to get to the bottom of the issue,” said Dr Wong, who was unable to give any further comment as he had not been informed yet.

The complainant, Johnny Tiong contacted The Borneo Post yesterday after the 56-year-old patient, a relative, was taken to Miri Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department about 11am Thursday and was made to wait for nearly 12 hours for being attended by a doctor.

“After a series of tests between noon and 5.30pm, the patient was told by a nurse at about 5.30pm to wait in the waiting area with no time frame given. Around 9pm, a kind doctor who saw my very ill relative asked us to let him rest on an empty hospital bed in an empty consultation room.

“An hour later at 10pm, I went to check the male ward and met a doctor who told us that the ward was full, hence the prolonged waiting time,” said Tiong.

He felt the hospital’s management should have a proper system of handling patients regardless of the number of patients rather than leave them waiting without any time frame.

Tiong brought the issue to the media hoping the Ministry of Health (KKM) would seriously look into handling of patients.

“Stroke patients require immediate treatment as it may result in long-term damage. I have witnessed first-hand how the hospital manages patients and it is time to change the way they do things,” he added.