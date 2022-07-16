In Kuching, man on 3-year good behaviour bond for weapon possession

KUCHING (July 16): The Sessions Court here imposed a three-year good behaviour bond on a jobless man after he was found guilty of possessing three ‘kerambits’ (curved daggers) and a knuckle duster.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman meted out the sentence against Allen Dedo, 50, after considering several factors including his guilty plea, appeal, facts of the case and the fact that it was his first offence.

The court also set bail at RM10,000 as good behaviour bond with two local sureties.

Allen had the three kerambits and a knuckle duster without legal intent at a house in Jalan Liu Shan Bang, Kota Sentosa here about 8pm on Nov 29, 2021.

He was charged under Section 7 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which provides for a minimum jail term of five years and not exceeding 10 years.

According to the facts of the case, he was detained by a police party after they found the weapons in a sling bag during a raid of the squatter house.

He failed to give valid reason for possessing the items.

Before sentencing, Allen, who was not represented by a counsel, pleaded for leniency.

He said he was the sole breadwinner for his family which comprises a child and elderly parents.

He also promised not to repeat the offence.