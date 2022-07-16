Ismail Sabri: Youth representative to be appointed as a senator



TUARAN (July 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Saturday that the government will appoint a youth representative as a senator.

He said this when launching the National Youth Day 2022 here.

“To the youth of Malaysia, I am telling you that your voices will be heard, your views are appreciated and you are the future of this country.

“Today I am announcing that a youth representative will be appointed as a senator.

“With this appointment in the Dewan Negara, we will ensure the voices of youth will be heard,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Ismail said nearly 21.4 per cent or seven million out of 32.7 million Malaysians are youth between the ages of 15 to 30, while youth aged 15 to 40 reach almost 15 million people.

With this significant figure, Ismail said this is influencing every national development plan.

“Therefore, the aspirations and views of the youth are important for the government to chart the future direction.

“What is planned today, will be inherited by the next generation of Malaysian Family youth because they will trigger the future revolution of the country,” he added.