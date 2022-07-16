KTS Group chairman Lau Swee Nguong passes away

SIBU (July 16): KTS Group chairman and See Hua Group director Lau Swee Nguong passed away at the Borneo Medical Centre in Kuching around 4am today.

He was 90 years old.

His remains will be brought to his residence in Jalan Kong Yit Khim here at around 5pm today and he will be buried at Nirvana Memorial Park here.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, six daughters and 32 grandchildren.

His sons are John Lau Hui Siew, Peter Lau Hui Sing, Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew and James Lau Hui Jiet while his daughters are Susan Lau Ca Leh, Mary Lau Ca Ling, Nancy Lau Ca Jin, Linda Lau Ca Nee, Diana Lau Ca Mee and Lola Lau Ca King.

The late Lau was also the managing director of Hwa Seng Group.

He was also the vice chairman of SMK Sacred Heart’s board of management as well as the director of SM Wong Nai Siong.