Kuching fruit seller jailed 12 months for attacking two men with an axe

KUCHING (July 16): A fruit seller was sentenced to 12 months’ jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to two men with an axe.

Harris Illias, 45, pleaded guilty to two charges framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term up to 10 years, fine, whipping, or any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali sentenced the accused to 10 months’ jail for the first charge and 12 months for the second charge.

She ordered both sentences to take effect on July 13 the day he was arrested.

Based on the charge sheet, Harris voluntarily caused hurt to two men, aged 26 and 33, with an axe that would likely cause death at a jetty in Kpg Bintangor, Jalan Ajibah Abol here about 5.30pm on July 12.

The two men were fishing at the jetty when the accused approached them with an axe and asked them the whereabouts of his girlfriend.

When they said they did not know her whereabouts, Harris got angry and attempted to slash them.

The axe reportedly hit the back of one man but another was slashed on the head which required five stitches.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.