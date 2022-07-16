Limbang family dons Bisaya attire for convocation in UK

MIRI (July 16): A family from Limbang proudly donned traditional Bisaya attire to the convocation of two sons in the United Kingdom (UK) last week.

Serian Resident, Selamat Jat Yanjah, 56, said the family had been waiting to celebrate his sons’ graduation differently by showcasing their culture to others.

“It was definitely a moment to cherish as we were all wearing traditional Bisaya attire including my wife Adeline Etin Galis and eldest daughter Esha Marcella.

Selamat Jati said his family is very proud of both sons who graduated from University of Manchester under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) sponsorship.

Esha Emmanuel, 25 graduated with a Degree in Architecture (Hons) while Esha Pierra, 24, graduated with Masters in Civil Engineering.

Selamat Jati said Esha Emmanuel is working with a company in Kuching and Esha Pierra will start work with a company in Manchester this September.

Meanwhile, his eldest daughter Esha Marcella who graduated with Degree in Civil Engineering in 2020 will attend her graduation ceremony on Sept 20.

“My family is very grateful and thankful to the government, especially Mara for giving such opportunities to Orang Ulu children.

“There are still many who excel in studies and need assistance to improve development of human resources in Sarawak,” he said.

He hoped the success of his children would inspire others especially from Limbang to pursue tertiary education.