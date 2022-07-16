Man in Ulu Pakan reported missing since Wednesday returned home safely

SARIKEI (July 16): A 44-year old man reported missing from Rumah Abi Amut, Ulu Pakan near here on July 13 has returned home this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor chief Nicholas Belulin, they received a call from a longhouse resident at 9.30am informing that the victim had returned home safely and in good health.

“Upon receiving the call, we sent a team to the longhouse to confirm the news. We are glad that he is indeed the man reported missing, identified as Bundom Inchikong.

“As such, the SAR operation was officially called off at 10.40am,” he said.

On Friday, Bomba Bintangor received a call of a missing man at 4.30pm, and a team of three personnel was sent to the longhouse, some 60km away from their station.

A search within the vicinity of the longhouse was then conducted from 4.54pm to 6.50pm after no clues were found, and the search and rescue operation was postponed to the next day.

Based on information given by family members, Budom went out around 9am on Wednesday and did not return.

After two days, the family decided to lodge a missing person’s report as their own search had yielded no results.