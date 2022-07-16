MBKS revives initiative to push for rice straw use

KUCHING (July 16): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is reviving its initiative to support the environment by pushing the use of straws made from rice to help reduce plastic waste.

This comes after the city council mulled a total ban of plastic straws in all eateries within its jurisdiction by the end of this year.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the rice straw initiative started before the Covid-19 pandemic, which had prevented more than 1.5 million plastic straws from being thrown into landfills and waterways here.

“This is an example of our partnerships. We continue great work with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like the Naked Wonders, and WormingUp to ensure more sustainable practices to protect our incredible nature.

“We will expand our ban on polystyrene and plastic throughout our markets and hawker centres, working together towards the goal of a better Sarawak for all,” he said.

Wee was speaking during his mayor oath-taking ceremony with his deputy Hilmy Othman and 30 councillors today, witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Wee noted that over the last two and half years, MBKS has taken the service to the people seriously.

“When Covid -19 struck, we went down to the ground together. Everything was changing on a daily basis as the coronavirus spread and mutated. New standard operating procedures (SOP) were issued, we found new ways of working and new ways of socialising, all socially distanced.

“SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) kept Sarawak consistently ahead of the curve with their intelligent, local approach to lockdown, and to the new normal.

“The Sarawak government did everything they could to alleviate the suffering through the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS), like suspension of licence fees (for traders), food aids and provision of information.

“But the pace of change was confusing for everyone. In many cases, it was up to the council’s staff to explain the changes, even sometimes to enforce them,” he said.

Wee also thanked the MBKS team who were out on the frontlines every day as they kept the city running smoothly behind the scenes.

“They met with the people daily, putting their own health and the health of their families at risk. They made sure our markets and hawker centres ran properly. They saw to hygiene, always happy to do so, always helpful.

“All this, so the people of Kuching South could stay safe and remain healthy. Their service has been immense, and I thank them for walking by my side every day,” he said.

Wee said the council is bringing back so much of what was lost in the last two years as the city moves into a new era.

“Our markets are bustling once again, our coffeeshops are full, our Kuching Festival is returning, bringing economic opportunity and creativity to MBKS grounds.

“Our staff are so excited to welcome you back through the festival gates to enjoy our amazing kuching food from all over 333 talented vendors,” he said.