Minister: 1,000 schools expected to get 5G network by year-end

KOTA BARU (July 16): One thousand selected schools throughout the country, including in the rural areas, are expected to be provided with the 5G network by the end of this year, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the ministry was still waiting for approval from the Education Ministry to implement this initiative quickly.

“We are still waiting for the green light from the Education Ministry, and I have already discussed with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), who have given their commitment to make a success of the 5G network implementation in schools.

“Apart from this, we have also decided to select five or six schools so far under the starting concept to test the capacity of the 5G network,” he told reporters after conducting price checks on goods at the Ketereh Market here today.

Annuar, who is Ketereh Member of Parliament, said the 5G facility to be set up for schools would not only help school managements through a better learning process but also benefit consumers in surrounding areas.

On another matter, Annuar said the community, non-governmental organisations and local leaders could help MCMC in the implementation of the ‘Kembara Connectivity’ on internet coverage.

“MCMC in states can teach the community to download an application to measure internet speed, apart from helping MCMC to identify telco companies offering services below the minimum standards set, because action can be taken against them for not meeting the conditions,” he added. – Bernama