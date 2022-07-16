Minister: Price of unsubsidised cooking oil expected to come down within two weeks

KOTA BARU (July 16): The price of unsubsidised cooking oil is expected to come down within the next two weeks, says Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the task force had called on all manufacturers involved, as well as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) on Tuesday (July 12).

“I am not forcing (them to do so), only at this point time, I want the industry to have a sense of responsibility and not let the government get bogged down with problems because ultimately, it is the companies that determine (the price),” he told reporters after conducting a price survey at Pasar Ketereh, here today.

According to Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, the manufacturers involved had hinted that the price reduction of five to 10 per cent would be done in stages. – Bernama