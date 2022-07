SIBU (July 16): A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in an accident at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi this morning.

The victim, identified as Daniel Suat, 28, was believed to be the victim of a hit and run which occurred at around 10am.

The police were called to the scene to investigate.

At the scene, the motorcycle was seen to be dented on its left side while Daniel’s helmet was broken.

He was believed to have suffered from head injuries and a fractured leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.