Motorcyclist injured in collision with 4WD in Miri

MIRI (July 16): A motorcyclist sustained injuries after his motorcycle collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Jalan Miri-Bypass at 4.30pm on Friday.

According to Miri Civil Defence Force officer-in-charge Capt (PA) Usman Harto, they received a distress call at 4.33pm and immediately despatched a team of four personnel to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found a male motorcyclist on the road shoulder with injuries to his right leg,” he said in a statement today.

It was learnt the victim was heading towards Pujut from the Miri Airport when he collided with the 4WD, who was about to make a right turn into a junction.

Usman said after checking on the victim, they sent him to Miri Hospital.

The driver of the 4WD escaped unscathed.