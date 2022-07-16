PBB Youth Wing forms four youth-oriented bureaus

KUCHING (July 16): The Youth Wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) announces the formation of its four bureaus – the Programmes and Activities Bureau, the Economic and Entrepreneurship Bureau, the Social and Welfare Bureau and Politics and the Membership and Communication Bureau.

Its chief Miro Simuh said PBB Youth had taken into account the needs to rally support and engage more active participation from the local youths, and therefore, had decided to form the four bureaus.

Speaking to the press after chairing the meeting at its headquarters here yesterday, Miro noted that the Programmes and Activities Bureau will be headed by the Youth vice chief and Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, while Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Adenan will head the Economic and Entrepreneurship Bureau.

The Youth deputy chief and Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong will lead the Social and Welfare Bureau, while the Politics, Membership and Communication Bureau will be led by deputy chief Lukanisman Awang Sauni who is also the Member of Parliament for Sibuti.

According to Miro, the bureau headed by Lukanisman will be the bridge between the Youth wing and the soon-to-be-formed 1828 wing.

“It is important to promote political understanding among the youths, especially the young voters, on the role of politics in society and the nation,” he said.

“Lukanisman is very qualified to head this bureau (of Politics, Membership and Communication), since this will be the bridge between the Youth wings and the new 1828 wing,” he added.

On the 1828 wing, Miro explained it will be a distinct and separate entity from the present Youth wing.

“The new wing will be its own entity. Its formation is still awaiting approval from ROS (Registrar of Societies),” he said.

He pointed out PBB had submitted amendments made to the party constitution to ROS to enable this new wing to be formed.

The new wing, upon approval from ROS, will cater to PBB membership for youths of 18 to 28 years of age; following the implementation of Undi18 this year which lowers the voting age from 21 to 18 and automatic registration of voters.