PBDSB lodges police report against historian for allegedly inciting racial tensions

MIRI (July 16): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William has lodged a police report against historian Datu Dr Sanib Said for allegedly inciting racial tensions by showing several placards outside Kuching Central Police Station on July 15.

In a statement today, Bobby said he saw a video clip of Sanib holding a press conference on July 15 informing the public he would be lodging a police report against PBDSB information chief Andrew Bugie Ipang for allegedly questioning his credibility as a historian and his research methods.

“During the said press conference, Sanib produced several placards. One of the placards showed ‘HIDUP NEGERI MELAYU SARAWAK’, while two other placards declared ‘HIDUP NEGERI SARAWAK’.

“The video was obviously made for public viewing. I am advised and is of the opinion that the press release, in particular the placards mentioned, have incited racial tension among and or between various races in Sarawak,” he said.

Bobby said he lodged the police report so action can be taken against Dr Sanib for allegedly trying to mislead the people with distorted facts as shown on the placards.