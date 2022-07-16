Two fined RM1,500 each for retaining stolen property in Kuching

KUCHING (July 16): An unemployed man and a woman were fined RM1,500 in default a month’s jail each by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for dishonestly retaining a medical ultrasound scanning machine in March.

Jonathan Sim Tze Loong, 26, and Beatrice Ngieng Wen Xing, 21, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to the charge, framed under Section 411 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

They could be jailed up to five years or a fine or both on conviction.

They dishonestly retained a stolen medical ultrasound scanning machine belonging to a complainant, 46, about 1.30pm on March 29 at a café near Jalan Saradise here.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant had received a WhatsApp text message from Jonathan who offered to sell the machine to him.

After the complainant asked for the reference number of the machine, he found that the number was the same as the machine that he ordered, which was lost during the delivery process.

The estimated loss was around RM100,000.

The complainant lodged a police report after he set up a meeting to get the machine from the duo at the café. They were subsequently arrested the same day.

Prosecuting was ASP Rogayah Rosli while the two accused were represented by counsel Lim Lian Kee.