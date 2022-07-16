Victims of strong winds in Miri receive aid from Welfare Dept

MIRI (July 16): A family whose house roof was blown away by strong winds last week has received assistance amounting RM4,150 from the Welfare Department (JKMS) through its Disaster Relief Scheme.

JKMS Miri in a statement yesterday said the assistance was handed over by Deputy Minister of Community Wellbeing Development Mohamad Razi Sitam to Voon Thin Chong’s family.

“Voon, who lives with his wife and two children, had their house roof blown away on July 9 at around 4.05pm due to the strong winds. Their loss was estimated to be at RM10,000,” it said.

JKMS said it approved bedroom items worth RM400 and building materials amounting RM3,750 to the family.

The family also received immediate cash assistance of RM300.

“The Disaster Relief Scheme is fully funded by the state government. It is given to victims of disasters whose daily activities and livelihood have been affected because of the disasters,” it said.

Also present at the handing-over were JKMS director Noriah Ahmad, Doris Urai Langat who represented Miri Resident, and Cecelia Emelia Philip who represented Miri district officer.