Youth voters mature enough to decide, Abdul Karim tells DAP MP

GEDONG (July 16): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes that the youth voters are mature enough when it comes to voting for a government that really appeals to them.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said having followed up on the developments and seen what the existing government had done, the youths would then decide whether the government is good or otherwise.

“You can’t just dangle the carrot in front of them and they would take it just like that.

“Things may be different 10 or 15 years ago, but they’re not anymore, especially when it comes to the young voters.

“They have their own demands – Internet connectivity, opportunities for them in business, what’s going to happen to them, and security as far as employment is concerned – things that are important to the youths.

“So if the existing government could offer something like that, preparing the pathway for them to have all these facilities, or when they graduate there’s a future for them, I think they would vote for the present government,” he told reporters in Gedong here today at the state-level National Anti-Drugs Day 2022 celebration.

He was responding to a statement by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii on Thursday, about the Democratic Action Party (DAP) emphasising on young candidates in the 15th general election (GE15).

In this regard, Abdul Karim deemed Dr Yii as ‘trying to attract the youth voters only’, and not those from other age groups.

“Voters from all age groups are equally important.

“The way I see it, Yii is trying to attract only one category of voters, the youth voters, just because the Parliament and the state have passed that law to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18.

“So, he wants to portray as if they (DAP) were the ones looking after those in the youth category.

“Is he trying to say that the older groups are not important? Because he seems to be looking after the youngsters; since he is the DAP Youth chief, maybe he thinks that only the youths are important,” he added.

Asked if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would field youth candidates, Abdul Karim said the present ruling coalition will include candidates from all age groups.

“Definitely, there will be among them (candidates) some youths, some from the middle (age) group, and definitely some from the older group, as well as those who contested before and would contest again.

“Of course we will have to see one by one – we won’t simply take everyone from the youth section, and we also have to look based on gender.

“If can, we’ll try to put up to 30 per cent of (candidates) consisting of women,” he said.