Anwar’s obsession with becoming PM instead of reforms caused by Sheraton Move, says PN man

KUCHING (July 17): The ‘Sheraton Move’ has been used as a fig-leaf by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to hide their failures and bankruptcy of ideas and solutions for the rakyat, according to Perikatan Nasional (PN) Selangor secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham.

He said PH has resorted to blaming every failure of theirs upon the ‘Sheraton Move’, and that International Trade and Industry Minister Dato Sri Mohamed Azmin Ali, himself and others had the right to be critical of a political party and political coalition in which they no longer had any faith or trust in.

“PH had betrayed the rakyat by failing to uphold and implement the reforms pledged in the general election. This was a serious matter, no less than our solemn undertakings to a country hungry for change.

“It took a backseat to the political chicanery of Anwar Ibrahim’s gang in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which undermined and agitated continuously for an early transfer of the premiership to Anwar.

“All the pledges were forgotten and went out the window. The rest of PH kept silent while this disgraceful scramble for power continued. Was this a political coalition we could honestly support anymore?” he said in a statement issued last night.

According to him, those who left PKR also believed that there was an irreparable failure of the leadership of Anwar Ibrahim and the party.

“We spent many long painful years of trying to change things from within the party, to no avail. Finally, we were all sacked because we would not toe the line or act against the dictates of our conscience.

“Subsequent events have justified our move. Today PKR is a shambles, continuing upon petty internal struggles with little regard for the plight or problems of ordinary Malaysians. It is frightening to think of the fate of the country if this totally dysfunctional party were still in federal power. Could they govern?”

Muhammad Hilman claimed what made matters worse was that PKR and its leadership made sordid deals with the Umno ‘court cluster’ in a failed attempt to make Anwar the prime minister of Malaysia.

This, he pointed out, was ironic given that PKR was the very same party that labelled them as ‘traitors’ for forming a new government with Barisan Nasional.

“We no longer believed in our party or its leader; were we supposed to stay silent despite that? Is PKR or PH a cult or a communist body that those who criticise them or are unjustly sacked become ‘traitors’?

“It is time to stop the childish abuse and think about the future of our country. We can differ in our respective visions for the nation, without overwhelming hatred and enmity.”

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hilman also took aim at an online portal over its alleged “character assassination” of Mohamed Azmin, calling it “merely abuse and personal insult masquerading as reportage.”

“I refer to article published in Malaysiakini today (July 17) entitled ‘Yoursay: How Azmin turned a dream into a nightmare’.

“Malaysiakini has of course been carrying out this type of unrestrained attacks upon Azmin and many others for a long time now. That they are a pro-Pakatan Harapan organ is undeniable and obvious from the selection and tone of their news pieces and articles. That is their prerogative.

“However, responsible journalism means not allowing themselves to be used as a platform for daily abuse and propaganda against select political targets. Strong criticism of public figures is encouraged in a democracy, but continuous long-term insults and personal abuse is sickening and unacceptable in any democratic polity.

“It is a perversion of journalistic freedom,” he said.

According to him, Mohamed Azmin “could have sued many times” but said the minister does not believe that public figures should resort to defamation actions.