Blacklist those pursuing positions from contesting in GE15, say PKR leaders

SHAH ALAM (July 17): Several top PKR leaders today proposed that individuals who are pursuing positions to the extent of undermining the party’s strength, to be blacklisted from being a candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PKR Wanita chief Fuziah Salleh, in her speech on the dissolution of PKR Central Leadership Council 2018-2021 members, said party members who were only chasing positions would weaken the party and should be subjected to stern action by the party’s disciplinary bureau.

“Before contesting as a candidate (in general election), signed a letter of commitment. However, dilly dallying when the party asked to repay the deposit… We should blacklist them, as well as those who spread slander.

“We respect candidates who really want to see PKR win, and not only thinking about themselves. PKR’s struggle requires commitment and a high understanding of justice and reform,” she said.

Meanwhile, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil also urged the party’s disciplinary bureau to be more strict by taking disciplinary action against any member who tried to weaken the party’s strength such as spreading slander.

He said there were some members who, whenever, felt dissatisfied with the party’s decision, lodged a police report or to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) as well as posted provocative complaints on social media.

“This kind of action is like giving bullets to the enemy to weaken the party. Therefore, the disciplinary bureau needs to be more active in taking action against those who deliberately allow the party to be attacked,” he said. – Bernama