Deputy minister hails APM frontliners as ‘people’s heroes’

SIBU (July 17): Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang regards the frontliners from the Civil Defence Force (APM) as the ‘people’s heroes’, in view of their contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pelawan assemblyman said these APM men and women shouldered heavy tasks and responsibilities in ensuring the safety of the people.

However, he also observed that many were still unclear about the scope of services provided by the APM.

“There are some who think that the APM task is confined to catching dangerous animals, but I am made to understand that the agency plays a big role in managing emergency cases and natural disasters, as well as looking after safety and security.

“The main objective of APM is to minimise the hardship faced by the victims of natural disasters by providing temporary shelters and other emergency services.

“The scope also covers rescue, humanitarian services during emergencies and dissemination of vital information.

“So no, APM is not merely about capturing snakes, sending sick people to clinics, or assisting accident victims,” he spoke at APM Sibu District’s ‘Frontliners Appreciation Dinner’ at a hotel here on Friday, hosted by the APM Recreations Club of Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit Districts.

Adding on, Tiang also pledged his readiness to render assistance to the APM whenever necessary.