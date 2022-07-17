Dr Abd Rahman: Companies to beautify roundabouts under DBKU’s jurisdiction with landscaping

KUCHING (July 17): Several roundabouts under the jurisdiction of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will be beautified with landscaping by corporate companies under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) said landscaping for two roundabouts have already been completed while a few more will be carried out by the corporate companies soon.

“There are five main roundabouts under the jurisdiction of DBKU as well as smaller roundabouts in Demak Laut, Semariang and Tupong areas.

“So far, two beautification projects have been completed. One of them is located near Wisma Bapa Malaysia and the other is near the Sarawak Energy Berhad building,” he said at the handing over of the beautification project for Datuk Menteri Abang Haji Mohammad Zin Bin Haji Salleh Roundabout at DBKU headquarters in Petra Jaya here today.

On this roundabout located at Jalan Protokol Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub, Abdul Rahman, who is the minister in charge of DBKU, said this was one of the CSR initiatives carried out by Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd in collaboration with DBKU.

“The project started in December 2021 and the developer has managed to complete it in March this year at a cost of RM500,000.

“The main component of this project is to complete the replicas of Allamanda flowers at the center of the roundabout followed by other areas which will also include signboards of ‘Kuching City of Unity’ and ‘We Love Kuching’ along the roundabout area,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said the beautification project was part of DBKU’s long-term effort to enhance the beauty of areas under the council in line with its slogan ‘Make Kuching a Beautiful, Clean and Safe City’.

“In 2020, DBKU had invited corporate bodies to participate in such CSR initiatives and we started with this project which has since received positive response from companies which have expressed their interest to participate in the project.

“One of them is Zecon Berhad which had proposed to take on the beautification project at the Gersik roundabout near Darul Hana. So we are waiting for them to kick start this project,” he said.

He also said that he had suggested to DBKU to invite other corporate bodies such as Sarawak Energy to participate in not only beautifying the landscape of roundabouts but along roads and at parks as well.

Also present were DBKU director Mohamed Khaidir Abang, Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd managing director Mohamad Zaidee Abang Hipni and executive director Junaidi Sahadan.