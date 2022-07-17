Dr Sim: Local councils fortunate Sarawak has autonomy in local govt

KUCHING (July 17): The local councils in Sarawak are very fortunate that Sarawak has autonomy in local government, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“We’re different from the rest of Malaysia as local councils in Sarawak cover the whole geography of Sarawak.

“We’re also in the position to make policies, apart from services, including (those concerning) infrastructure and community activities that are more important as community activities are the soul of the city,” he said in his speech at the oath-taking ceremony for MBKS mayor, deputy mayor and councillors yesterday.

Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, deputy mayor Hilmy Othman and 30 councillors took their oath during the ceremony.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said that he has asked his Deputy Minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil to review the entire local council services in Sarawak.

“In Sarawak we pay very little rate for all the services. If you compare the assessment rates between what we pay in various parts of Sarawak to West Malaysia then you would understand how much the Sarawak government actually subsidises.

“We will continue to do that through smart re-engineering and smart re-organisation,” he said.

Dr Sim said the ministry also realised that in recent years there are so many people’s projects but many councils are short of experienced staff to handle them.

“We will review and see how we can overcome some of these. We cannot have so many projects but not enough staff to (work on them),” he said.

Dr Sim said he wants all the council staff to be exposed to different areas so they have the opportunity to experience not just rural areas but also urban areas and to get promotion.

“We no longer want to confine them to one and let them stay put there until they retire. We will also continue to provide training to all these councillors and council staff to serve the people better,” he said.

Dr Sim thanked the councillors and council staff for their hard work especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’d like to congratulate the councillors and MBKS for their extraordinary work especially during the pandemic. That’s how each of us play our part, that’s how we survive the last two years

“The spirit of solidarity, the spirit of reaching out to each other is what makes the difference to the residents of Kuching in surviving the pandemic,” he added.