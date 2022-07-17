Ministry aspires to institutionalise mechanism to address employment issues among S’wak graduates

KUCHING (July 17): The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Ministry aspires to institutionalise a mechanism to address unemployment issues among the graduates in Sarawak.

Its Deputy Minister (Talent Development) Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said stakeholders including industries and higher learning institutions must come together to establish formulas to close the gap between demand and supply in the state.

“We anticipate that different sectors and industries will have their own diverse needs regarding skill sets and workforce numbers.

“Of course, each company within the subsectors will have its own needs with different technologies and equipment.

“We cannot simply provide education and training without the context of ‘What are we training for?’,” he said when closing a talent development workshop at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here on Friday.

Harden pointed that there must be clear strategies and key performance indicators (KPIs) to match the needs and requirements of the industries and higher learning institutions including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“Through these strategies, we hope that there will be no unemployment issues among the graduates, particularly in Sarawak,” he said.

He hoped that the ministry can form a task force to look into the detailed implementation of the recommended strategies from the workshop.

According to him, the ministry will review the input from the workshop.

“I hope this input can help the Talent Development Division to do our planning in crafting our roles and functions in assisting the industry players and the TVET and higher learning institutions in producing talented, skilled and qualified workforce in the future,” he said.

Harden said the Talent Development Division came under his purview.

“As a new division, we hope that all your input can help us to plan and adjust suitable strategies and initiatives in charting the clear functions of the Talent Development Division,” he added.