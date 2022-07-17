Mourners pay tribute, last respects to late Lau Swee Nguong

SIBU (July 17): Tributes and condolence messages continued pouring in for the late Lau Swee Nguong, who passed away on Saturday at around 4am.

Among those who paid tribute to the late KTS Group chairman were Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and his son Kelvin Lau; Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang; and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.

Also seen paying their last respects at Swee Nguong’s residence at Jalan Kong Yit Khim here today were Meradong assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Swee Nguong breathed his last at Borneo Medical Centre in Kuching due to complications from lymphoma cancer.

He was 90 years old.

The encoffin ceremony will be held at 10am on Monday (July 18) and will depart to Nirvana Memorial Park at 10.30am where he will be buried.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, six daughters and 32 grandchildren.

His sons are John Lau Hui Siew, Peter Lau Hui Sing, Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew and James Lau Hui Jiet while his daughters are Susan Lau Ca Leh, Mary Lau Ca Ling, Nancy Lau Ca Jin, Linda Lau Ca Nee, Diana Lau Ca Mee and Lola Lau Ca King.

According to Robert, his father was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in September last year.