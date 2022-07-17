PKR disciplinary board chairman: All outgoing and incoming leaders will address congress

SHAH ALAM (July 17): PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim has confirmed that the party’s outgoing and incoming leadership is slated to deliver their respective speeches today.

Ahmad read the list of speakers to confirm that PKR’s incoming deputy president Rafizi Ramli will take the stage.

This followed a report claiming that there were “errors” and a last-minute change had resulted in the former Pandan MP being excluded from the list of speakers.

“Are you satisfied with the list of speakers for today’s congress?” he said to cheers from congress delegates.

Yesterday, news portal The Vibes reported that an eleventh-hour change meant Rafizi had been left off the speakers’ list.

The report cited PKR central leadership member Sivarasa Rasiah as admitting there had been a mistake.

Prior to this, the programme had originally listed all outgoing and incoming leaders as being given slots to address the delegates in the run-up to the conclusion of the PKR national congress. – Malay Mail