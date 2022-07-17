Positive recovery outlook for Samalaju Industrial Port highlighted in latest logistics forum

BINTULU (July 17): Samalaju Industrial Port Sdn Bhd (SIPSB) engaged the investors of Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) in the third logistics forum held recently, where among the updates discussed were the cargo volume and the performance of vessel calls over the past six months.

In this regard, the group said they exhibited double-digit growth over the performance recorded in the corresponding last year.

Based on the April-May 2022 record, there was an improvement of 11 per cent in ship turnaround time at the port, it pointed out.

SIPSB attributed such positive development to the investors in SIP ramping up their production, and also the global economic recovery.

“The port and the investors must come together and play their respective roles in mitigating issues that affect not only the port, but also the total logistics chain,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the investors in the SIP represented Press Metal Bintulu, OM Materials, Pertama Ferroalloys, Sakura Ferroalloys, and Malaysian Phosphate Additives Sarawak.

In the previous meetings, SIPSB and the investors had highlighted the way forward in improving its performance, and all members had given utmost cooperation in seeking solutions to improve the overall logistics supply chain’s performance.

“In this meeting, the agenda is more focused on finding the middle ground and help carry out the initiatives following to the second logistics forum held in April 2022, and also to find solution to enhance overall operational performance,” detailed SIPSB, adding that all participating members had agreed on the forum being a good platform to foster greater understanding and communication between the port and SIP investors.

“Since the first forum in January 2022, many initiatives have been implemented to enhance operational efficiency.

“Some are still on-going and as a dedicated port service provider, the port will work towards the ultimate goal, which is to increase operational efficiency by having acceptable productivity that can deliver service satisfaction to both parties,” said SIPSB.