Regatta Lepa to be made Sabah’s annual tourism event

SEMPORNA (July 17): The Regatta Lepa or the traditional water and boat festival celebration of the local community here will be continued as an annual event to attract tourists, especially from abroad.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the celebration, which had been suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was part of the state’s tourism calendar and would be more lively after this, including inviting participants from abroad.

He said the two-day Regatta Lepa which ended on Sunday, is also able to play an important role in improving the economy of the local community involved in organising the celebration.

“The Regatta Lepa is a programme that is eagerly awaited by local and foreign tourists, this in turn provides benefits and a positive impact to the economic and social development of the local community,” he told reporters here Sunday.

Earlier, he witnessed the sea sports event, the beautiful lepa (indigenous boats of the Sama-Bajau people) parade of the 27th Regatta Lepa here which was also witnessed by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Meanwhile, Jafry said his ministry is also in the process of creating a cultural village as a new attraction for the tourism sector in Sabah and an application for the initiative has been forwarded to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

“The village location will be determined later. Sabah, which has cultural diversity, needs to be nurtured and inherited for the next generation, ” he said. – Bernama