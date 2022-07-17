Sabah FC apologises to JDT fans

KOTA KINABALU (July 17): Whatever happens on the field cannot be used as justification for unruly acts like throwing water bottles towards the playing area or technical area by the side of the pitch, said Sabah FC team manager Ahmad Marzuki Nasir.

He hoped that such incidents will not happen again in future matches and instead emotions be channelled towards supporting the team.

“There were actions off the field from the game that Sabah cannot condone. Emotions will always run high during any competitive football match but at the same time there must be restraint shown from all quarters to ensure the safety of fans, players and officials.

“As such Sabah would also like to extend our apologies to the Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) fans who travelled to Likas Stadium for that game,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

In the Super League top of the table clash last Friday at Likas Stadium here, Sabah lost 2-1 to JDT that led to several incidents, including throwing water bottles and heated argument among fans.

Ahmad Marzuki said the Sabah FC management and players were incredibly humbled by the capacity crowd that attended that match.

“The atmosphere created by the fans was incredible from the first minute to the final whistle and be assured , every single one of the players took plenty of encouragement and motivation from your support.

“We will continue to work and train hard to ensure that you will always get to see us give 100 per cent as was shown in the game against JDT and strive to continue to make you proud of the team,” he added.

Meanwhile some Sabah netizens in the Sabah Football Club official Facebook voiced out that they did not condone the unruly acts and the people involved didn’t represent the all Sabah fans, while asking the club management to tighten security in the stadium especially in high profile games.

Martin Mark Kumin said fan must control themselves at stadiums, and as Sabahans should not forget manners even when angry or dissatisfied.

M Hadi M Fikri asked the club management to install a healthy football fans culture among the fans though marketing and media, while stating that the fans involved in the incident should be investigated to maintain the good name of Sabahans.