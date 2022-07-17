Sabah records 231 Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (July 17): Sabah recorded 231 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a slight decline from the 274 cases recorded the previous day, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said the reduction in cases reported was because the state’s capital recorded a huge decrease in the number of infections.

“Kota Kinabalu recorded 137 cases on Saturday but only 63 cases today. A few other districts, namely Tawau, Lahad Datu, Tenom and Kudat, also recorded a decrease in cases,” he said.

Masidi said Penampang however recorded an increase in cases, with 80 cases compared to Saturday’s 24 cases — making it the top contributor to the Covid-19 statistics in Sabah.

“The other district that recorded an increase in cases was Sandakan while 14 other districts did not report any new infections in the last 24 hours.”

Masidi disclosed the sudden change in daily infection rate in some districts such as Kota Kinabalu and Penampang is due to the longer time taken to complete the screening process of test samples, which are in huge numbers on certain days.

“As a result, some test results are not registered on the same day and have to be brought forward to be registered in the following days,” he said.

Of the 231 cases, 228 are in Category 1 and 2 while one case each was classified in Category 3, 4 and 5.