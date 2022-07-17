Senator pays tribute to late father Lau Swee Nguong

SIBU (July 17: Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew said his father, the late Lau Swee Nguong, had led a long and purposeful life of 90 years.

In a heartfelt tribute to his father who passed away yesterday morning, he said his father did not have an easy childhood.

“He was a bright kid but education was cut short by the Japanese Occupation. He set out to work at a young age and always had a passion for machines and engines.

“His motto was to work hard and have integrity in life,” he said in a Facebook post.

Robert shared how his late father had shown him work ethics and led by example while reminiscing the countless company board meetings he had sat through with his late father since his return to Sibu in early 1990s.

“I observed and asked how you could fully dissect a whole set of accounts when you did not even complete primary school education,” he wrote in his tribute.

He added that although his late father did not support his foray into politics, the late Lau never stopped him knowing it was his passion.

Robert went on to share how his late father changed his voting constituency to where he would later stand as a candidate a few years ago in a touching show of support and acceptance.

With his late father perpetually busy with work and travel, father and son did spend so much time together over the years.

“But you never failed in being a father to me and my nine siblings. You have supported us and let us choose our own career paths. You had been a faithful and loving husband to my mum for 64 years,” he added.

They finally had time to talk to each other one-on-one for hours during the late Lau’s recent hospitalisation.

“We had such wonderful discussions on so many topics to make up for lost years. I am thankful to have a father like you. I love you and will miss you,” said Robert.