Stories from a quaint enclave in Baram

Writer highlights riverine community, history and culture in award-winning essay

WHEN writer Chang Yi started her little project, ‘History of Baram’, six years ago, her intention was to explore, discover and tell the story of Baram River, the people living along its banks and the development of the communities there.

Early this year, she was blessed with the opportunity to showcase it to a larger audience, namely those involved in the inaugural international essay competition run in conjunction with the ‘Henan-Sarawak Great River Culture Conference’.

Organised by North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power (NCWU) and University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), and co-run by the Confucius Institute at UTS and Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association, the competition was further classified into the topics of ‘Chinese Historical and Cultural Inheritance’, ‘Great River Culture’, ‘Water Culture’, and ‘Water Ecological Conservation Governance’ – all meant to highlight and explore the interactions between rivers, humans and civilisations, focusing on the China-Malaysia ties.

For the essay, Chang had roped in former lecturer Prof Vincent Huang, who hails from Marudi, as a co-writer, sharing his knowledge of Baram history involving Marudi, Lubok Nibong and the areas in between.

‘Story of legacy’

Regarding the topic for the essay, Chang said she ‘quickly decided’ to tell the story of the Chinese immigrants in Baram.

“There was another person who took part in the competition, but the focus was on Rajang River; hence, the instant decision of choosing Baram River, which I have been exploring and researching its history over the past six years,” Chang, who has 32 years of teaching experience, told thesundaypost.

The essay co-written with Prof Huang, entitled ‘A Legacy of Chinese Spirit in Poyut-Lubok Nibong Foochow Settlement, River Baram Valley, Sarawak in the 20th century’ described how Baram had shaped the life, food, transportation and community dynamics of the small migrant Foochow population in the Poyut-Lubok Nibong area.

The original population of Baram comprised the Kayans, the Kenyahs, the Kelabits, the Berawans, the Kiputs and the Malays.

In 1927, a pioneer Hii Nguong Sherng brought in a group of 90 Foochows – some of whom were from Sibu, and some from Third District (San Du) of Minqing in the Fujian Province of China.

They settled down in Baram and became rubber tappers and padi farmers, following a negotiation with the Rajah of Sarawak. Within five years, 2,000 rubber trees were planted and subsequently, a sustainable enclave was carved out of a 2,000-acre area in the vast mid-valley of Baram.

The Foochow community became an important part of the large Baram society, in that they were associated with food production, the rubber industry and generally, the socio-economic development of the area.

The essay also touched on the inevitable changes, politically and economically, by the descendants of the pioneers who had chosen to remain on the land tilled by their forefathers in the 1920s.

The wisdom and cultural legacy of the Chinese community left a special mark on this riverine enclave of Poyut-Lubok Nibong in Marudi.

The presentation of the joint essay by Chang and Prof Huang, conducted via video conference, captured much attention and praise from the large audience, and it later won first prize in the competition.

Riverine community

Locally known as ‘Batang Baram’, Baram River is the second longest in Sarawak. The stretch begins at Long Lamai and ends at the Baram section of the South China Sea.

Along the river are towns and villages such as Long Lama, Long Miri, Long Naah, Long Akah, Long Selatong, Long Apu, Long Panai, Long Silat, Long Tungan, Lio Mato and Long Lamai.

Marudi town is situated about 100 kilometres inland from the river.

Back on the Foochow community in Baram, the majority of them are living in Marudi, Sarikei, Sibu and Bintangor, and the common clans are the Hii, the Kiing, the Huong and the Tie.

It is no secret that the pioneer folks had worked really hard, starting everything from the ground up and always pulling their weight in whatever enterprises to ensure their families would prosper going forward.

However, the parents never failed to instil in their children the positive attitude and noble traits that would keep them on their feet while striving for success.

A son of a rubber tapper, Prof Huang, 70, said the most treasured value for him was not any wealth, but the wisdom about family and life imparted by his father, who had taught him to live humbly.

“I was young and naïve, easily tempted by things that seemed out of the ordinary from our simple life in Marudi. My father kept on telling us not to think about obtaining success and wealth the easy way.

“Working hard is the core, and education plays a great part in it,” said the scholar.

He admitted that during his childhood days, there were times when he did not attend school; instead, he would help out at the rubber estate, where he learned creativity out of the trade.

“I remember during that time, the children would collect the latex left in the cups and those that dripped onto the ground.

“The Foochows called this uncollected latex ‘nengsei’, and they’re just droplets here and there.

“However we, the kids, looked at it as an opportunity to earn extra pocket money.

“Patiently, we would collect whatever bits that we could find, gather and send them to the rubber mill to be processed. The few coins that we earned made us happy, but beyond that, the experience actually taught us that to make something happen, we must work for it – plus, some patience and creativity,” he said.

Another important lesson, said Prof Huang, was that education could break the vicious cycle of poverty.

This had inspired him to pursue teaching as a career. After having graduated from a local college, he enrolled in a Teacher’s Training School.

Overall, Prof Huang has 40 years’ worth of teaching experience, having served at various primary and secondary schools, as well as at the Teachers Training Institute Miri Campus as a lecturer.

Chang Yi, 73, is also a retired lecturer, having taught English at Sarawak Teachers Training College.

‘More than just stories’

According to Chang, the history of Baram has not been well-documented and thus, she believes that preserving it through writing would help the younger generation understand the background of this important part of Sarawak’s past.

“While visiting and listening to the stories related by the descendants of the pioneers, I realised that they’re more than just stories. Understanding our history and values allows us to appreciate our roots.”

In addition, Chang – also a freelance photo-journalist – had co-authored several books previously and in this respect, she was looking forward to publishing one that would properly depict the history of Baram.

“Using Facebook as a platform, I have set up a page ‘History of Baram’, where I share bits and pieces of its history.

“The response is beyond my expectations. There are many different comments coming from different perspectives, and they all contributed immensely to our understanding of the history.”

Chang said her participation in the essay competition did help the audience in China learn more about the history that their countrymen had established in Borneo after their arrival nearly a century ago.

“With the collective information that I have obtained over the years, releasing a book on this subject would be my ultimate dream,” she added.