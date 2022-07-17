Teachers urged to prepare children to be global players

MIRI (July 17): The goal of the Ministry of Education to provide world class education starts from the classroom, says Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus.

“To achieve this goal, teachers must prepare children to be global players so they can survive and adapt to any environment,” she said in her address at the Subis District Education Office 2021 outstanding appreciation ceremony at Merit Hotel here yesterday.

The Bekenu assemblywoman urged teachers to be committed to preparing children to be world champions, not just “jaguh kampong” (village champions).

She hoped the outstanding service awards presented would inspire Ministry of Education staff to work hard towards the goal of providing world class education.

She also called on teachers to be courageous in facing the challenges of the global digital era, be creative and innovative to excel personally, for the school and state.

She later announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocation of RM30,000 for the Subis District Education Office Recreational Club.

Also present was Subis District deputy education officer of Learning Sector Mackina Melody Johnny.